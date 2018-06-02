Sweet dreams are made of this, as InHeaven head to The Wedgewood Rooms

If 2017 was a good year for fast-rising indie-rockers InHeaven, 2018 is already looking to be even better.

The four-piece released their critically acclaimed debut album last summer, quickly following that up with the Acoustic EP, which featured their take on Ride’s 1990 shoegaze classic Vapour Trail.

Earlier this month, the South London band followed that up with their first new material, Sweet Dreams Baby, and head out on a UK tour which kicks off here in Portsmouth.

It comes after Radio1 DJ Huw Stephens highlighted the band in his Alternative Tips for 2018 list, and they were also praised by DIY in their Notable First Steps of the Year feature. They hailed InHeavan as 'torchbearers for a new, vital era of British guitar bands.'

Sonically, Sweet Dreams Baby, produced by Tom Dalgety (Royal Blood, Pixies, The Amazons) echoes a succession of timeless American influences – from the insistent percussion of the great '60s girl groups to Springsteen’s yearning and the widescreen hooks of Kings of Leon.

The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea

Wednesday, January 31

wedgewood-rooms.co.uk