Thank The Lord It’s Friday, the return of Icebreaker and bumping house in Club Scene with Sam Cherry

The first music festival of the year for Portsmouth is here in the shape of Icebreaker.

Promising to diminish those January blues, Icebreaker encourages collaboration between Southsea’s independent venues and some of the finest bands and live acts across the region, with more than 150 acts performing over 13 stages!

This year’s twist is that live electronic music is being embraced with Taro Records hosting their own stage at The One Eyed Dog tonight; headliners Syrette will perform pulsing live techno and electronica with their drum machines and modular synthesizers. Joining them will be Jackarack, Total State Machine and The Burning Trestle. Other headliners include crossover hard-rock/electronica outfit Seething Akira, Shoot The Duke, CLT DRP, Radlouse, Wild Front, El Morgan and The Divers and many more! Tickets cost £15 for both nights (tonight and tomorrow), or £6 tonight/£12 tomorrow). Full details and line-up at icebreakerfestival.com.

Over at Lord John Russell tonight, Will Chump and Texas Bill take over the decks to present their free residency Thank The Lord it’s Friday from 8.30pm until 1am. More details at facebook.com.

I also wanted to bring attention to Kassia in Clanfield this week as the venue is currently fighting to keep its live music licence, which it would be a shame to lose! If you’re interested in supporting them, check out their petition at facebook.com.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

However if bumping tech house is more your thing, Love Amplified start 2019 with a smash as they present Glaushaus 008 tomorrow from 3pm until 10pm at The Pyramids in Southsea.

The line-up will see French duo Anime Edge and Dance (CUFF/Defected) take to the decks to blast out a hefty platter of G-house beats, inspired by hip-hop and funk. Joining them will be Mark Radford, Soul Divide, Oliver Knight and local support from up and comers Mojan x Brad King, GILO, Mikey Duke, Monty Ozanne x Jay Liddell, Jack Jennings and Eddy Fenton x Trizza. Tickets are £16.50 (after-party details are yet to be announced), more details at facebook.com.