Thank The Lord, it’s time for a sinful weekend with Sam Cherry’s Club Scene

January is always a tough month. Be it the cold weather, lack of money after Christmas or the daunting return to normality after the holidays, it always feels like a slog!

However, Icebreaker Festival is here to shake away the blues and be 2019 first music festival. On Friday 25 and Saturday 26, 13 Southsea venues such as The Deco, One Eyed Dog, Wedgewood Rooms, Lord John Russell and The Fat Fox join forces to present two days of fantastic live music from a selection of great local bands. Weekend tickets cost £15 with full details at icebreakerfestival.com.

Kicking things off this weekend, Thank The Lord It’s Friday is at Lord John Russell on Albert Road from 8.30pm until 1am. Entry is free all night and there is a 10 per cent student discount on all drinks to those with valid ID, which is always a bonus!

Taking to the decks will be Will Chump, who’s currently in The Guide Awards shortlist for Best DJ – congratulations on that, Will. Expect plenty of alternative indie, rock and electronic bangers with more details at facebook.com

Meanwhile over at The Wedgwood Rooms, Sin! will give Portsmouth it’s fortnightly fix of classic pop anthems from across the decades. Expect plenty of feelgood tunes to keep the mood fun from 11pm until 2.30am. DJ Pete Scathe takes over Thunderdome in room 2, playing plenty of metal. Entry is also free, with more details at facebook.com.

Tomorrow night over at The Milton Arms, new clothing/promotions brand AmbitionWillAchieve, aka AWA, present their Psychedelic Rave. Opting for bumping tech-house beats, AWA brings fresh talent in the form of Gilo, Akid b2b JB, Brad King and Mojan.

It runs from 9pm until 1am, online tickets cost only £5 while tickets on the door are £6. It’s a good of the year to see a new brand showcase their selves using our local electronic scene! More details can be found at facebook.com.