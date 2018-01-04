The Cribs are living the life, 24/7

The Jarman brothers are back with a tour in support of their seventh album, 24/7 Rock Star.

Twins Gary and Ryan with brother Ross, better known as The Cribs, recorded the album in a total of just five days with renowned punk-rock producer Steve Albini.

Its roots lay in a session at Albini's Electrical Audio studio in Chicago for what ultimately became 2012’s In The Belly of The Brazen Bull. But at the time, only one of those Chicago tracks saw the light of day.

Six years later they returned and knocked out six more tracks.

Fresh off the back of a 10th anniversary tour for their album, Men's Needs, Women's Needs, Whatever, the album was released in August last year.

Sonically it sees the trio taking a more aggressive, raw turn after the relatively melodic For All My Sisters in 2015.

But fans have embraced this spikier sound as it became the brothers' fourth consecutive top 10 album.

Support comes from Yonaka and Paws.

Engine Rooms, Southampton

Friday, January 12

