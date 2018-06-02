The time is right for a Moonshine Freeze with This Is The Kit

This Is The Kit - the musical project which holds exceptional Paris-via-Bristol songwriter Kate Stables close to its heart - have earned the adoration of peers including Guy Garvey, The National and Sharon van Etten

New album and Rough Trade debut, Moonshine Freez, is their most compelling and accomplished to date. Produced by John Parish (PJ Harvey, M Ward, Perfume Genius), it began in the immediate wake of its predecessor, Bashed Out, when days after coming off tour in November 2016, Stables and her band headed into Geoff Barrow’s Invada studios in Bristol.

Though the songs were written before heading into the studio, Stables says she had no vision for how they should sound, preferring to let them take shape with her band and Parish.

'All I can do is write the songs and then step back from them and see what themes or patterns there are,' she says, 'then bring those patterns out so it’s a coherent piece of work, sonically and in terms of feeling.'

The Joiners, Southampton

Wednesday, January 10

joiners.vticket.co.uk