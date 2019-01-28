ROCK legends The Who have announced a massive stadium show for this year.

The ‘My Generation’ rockers will be playing Wembley Stadium in London in July 2019.

Here's all you need to know:

When are The Who playing at Wembley?

The legendary British band will be playing a show at the home of English football on Saturday, July 6.

Who is supporting them?

The Who have announced that Kaiser Chiefs and Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder will be opening the Wembley Stadium show in July.

How can I get tickets?

The Who are running a pre-sale on the tickets which will start at 9am on Wednesday.

To get access to this you have to pre-order the band’s brand new album by 4pm tomorrow.

You will receive your unique pre-sale code by 8pm on Tuesday, so keep an eye on your inbox & spam folders.

Please note, receiving pre-sale access doesn’t guarantee tickets. Tickets are sold on a first come, first serve basis.

O2 customers will also have access to a pre-sale which will run from 10am on Wednesday until 9am on Friday.

While LiveNation subscribers can also get their hands on tickets earlier with a pre-sale running from 10am on Wednesday until 9am on Friday.

General sale tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday, February 1.