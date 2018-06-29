Titchfield Festival Theatre give Shakespearean classic a modern spin

Titchfield Festival Theatre’s Shakespeare summer season continues with the company’s first-ever performance of Antony and Cleopatra, The Bard’s tragedy of the two famous lovers set in Rome and Egypt.

Cleopatra is the exotic Queen of Egypt, Mark Antony is Rome’s greatest soldier. Cleopatra has dedicated her life to leading a nation and now she has fallen in love with Mark Antony, Rome’s idol and Julius Caesar’s most loyal comrade.

When Caesar’s nephew Octavius demands he goes to war once more he must choose between his loyalty to Rome and his love for the emotionally insecure Cleopatra.

So when Antony chooses his love for a woman over his love for his nation he must pay the ultimate price. As Rome advances Cleopatra knows there is only one possible outcome – and only one way out.

Director Stuart Hibbard says: ‘We are delighted to bring to local audiences at the historic Great Barn for the very first time our production of Antony and Cleopatra.

‘The play has a number of underlying themes which make it so fascinating; lust and infatuation of course, but also loyalty and duty, regret… and finally the overriding power of love.

‘Our production will be a more contemporary interpretation, with actors performing in modern dress. We guarantee that there will be plenty for Shakespeare enthusiasts and those perhaps rediscovering the works of our country’s most famous playwright to enjoy.’

Titchfield Festival Theatre

Until July 5

titchfieldfestivaltheatre.com​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​