Tributes to The Prodigy’s Keith Flint, plus drum and bass from Sinu8 and DJ Hazard in Club Scene with Sam Cherry

It’s been a sad week for electronic music with the death of The Prodigy vocalist Keith Flint.

The Prodigy were a large part of pushing me towards electronic music 10 years ago. And it was only last year many of us were lucky enough to catch them right here on Southsea Common at Victorious Festival.

It’s affected a lot of people, so I want to ask those battling their own demons to find a way of expressing yourself – be it through a creative art you’re passionate about or talking to those around you. For those who want to speak out and support positive mental health, please visit charities like Tonic Music for Mental Health at tonicmusic.co.uk or Samaritans at samaritans.org.

Tonight at The Barn in Milton, Mafia Media present their drum and bass takeover with up-and-comer Sinu8, who has played at the likes of Innovation in the Sun/Dam and represented Breakin Science. Support from DJs Monty Ozanne, Banksy, Triggsy, Rangla and Atom. Doors from 9pm until 3am and advance tickets are £7. Grab your tickets now at facebook.com.

For bedroom producers, Native Instruments are hosting a Native Meetup at Havant & South Downs College tomorrow. The free event is from 11am until 2pm with producing masterclasses and workshop sessions using digital instruments. Catch the details at facebook.com.

Over at The Astoria in Guildhall Walk on Thursday, Concrete return with DJ Hazard. The Birmingham DJ is a drum and bass titan – you’ll be hard-pushed to go to many festivals without hearing anthems Mr Happy or Bricks Don’t Roll! Pushing his imprint Playaz, Hazard plays a wide variety of energetic drum and bass to his hyped up crowds.

Support comes from NE.MAN and Harkaran Matharu. Expect it to be a busy one – it runs from 10pm until 2am (with after-party at Mr Miyagi’s) and tickets are £6 for students or £7 for general admission. More at facebook.com.