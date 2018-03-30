Two bands, two singles, one show for Torpedoes' and Fainites' launch night

Two Portsmouth rock bands will be launching their new singles at a joint-headline show this Sunday.

Torpedoes will be releasing their double A-side single Song For Europe/Delirious while Fainites release Rust and Ruin.

Both bands are keen to recapture the vibe of lost Portsmouth venue Docs, which used to be on Elm Grove. The bands, who are looking to play more shows together, revel in their similarities and differences.

Song For Europe is the lead single from Torpedoes' forthcoming album Black Museum, released on Bin Liner Records on June 1. The first 100 vinyl copies come with free CD and download versions, It is believed to be the first ever double-vinyl album by a Portsmouth band, and has a whopping 17 tracks..

Formed in late 2016 by Chris Perrin ( of former local favourites Thirst) Fainites create anthemic, hardcore-tinged alternative rock.

As with Torpedoes they are releasing an album later this year. They have played Victorious and Icebreaker Festivals and supported My Vitriol and Blackfoxxes.

The Birdcage, Southsea

Sunday, April 1

torpedoesband.co.uk