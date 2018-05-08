Vegan event joins with band

Have your say

BRUNO Mars fans and lovers of all things vegan will enjoy a double event thanks to two organisers pairing up.

Bluetouch Live and Mug Shot Coffee Shop community project have joined forces to put on two events at Ferneham Hall in Fareham, a Vegan Festival and a Bruno Mars Tribute Band.

Amanda Bynes from Mug Shot Coffee Shop community project said: ‘To host both events at Ferneham Hall on the same day seemed the logical thing to do, to keep costs down and pass on those savings to reduce the admission fee and attract more visitors.

‘It makes the events affordable and accessible for everyone.’

Doors to the vegan festival will open at 10am on Saturday, May 26 and for an entry fee of £3 there will be a selection of stands of chocolates, cakes, pies, cheeses, sweets, beverages, beauty products for men and women and a range of clothing.

After the festival closes at 4pm, organisers will be busy getting ready for the evening entertainment at 7.30pm with Brilliant Bruno Mars Tribute.

Paul Ruston of Bluetouch Live said: ‘The evening event Bran Mazz & The MB Band, Uptown Funk Show is the UK’s best tribute to Bruno Mars, a fantastic night with a superb group of musicians.’

Early bird tickets for the tribute band are from £10.

For ticket information visit fernehamhall.co.uk/whats-on or bluetouchlive.com/home/next-event/ or bluetouchlive.com/home/fareham-vegan-festival/