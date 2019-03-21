Victorious Festival 2019: All Saints, Plan B, and Idlewild are among the latest stars announced to play

NINETIES pop sensations All Saints, multi-platinum rapper Plan B and indie stars Idlewild are among the latest acts to be announced joining the bill of this summer’s Victorious Festival.

They join the line-up of the August bank holiday event, which already includes headliners such as New Order, Rudimental and Two Door Cinema Club.

Three-time Ivor Novello Award-winning Plan B is set to bolster the Sunday bill. First emerging as a rapper with his critically acclaimed debut album Who Needs Actions When You Got Words in 2006, it was followed by the four-time platinum The Defamation of Strickland Banks. Plan B’s recent work has continued to receive critical acclaim.

Joining the Saturday bill are girl-group All Saints. Reforming after a 10-year hiatus in 2016 with the top-three charting album Red Flag – the Pure Shores-hitmakers have sold 12m records to date, including five number one singles. Their set is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

Indie-rockers Idlewild are also a welcome addition to the Victorious line-up. Having recently announced their first album in four years with Interview Music, as well as lauded single Dream Variations, the Scottish indie veterans are guaranteed to be a festival highlight.

Other confirmed additions across the weekend include a mix of established and exciting up-and-coming artists such as singer-songwriter Miles Hunt and Erica from The Wonder Stuff, Jerry Williams, The Snuts, Laurel, Alice Jemima, Plastic Mermaids, Alex Francis, Kawala, AK Patterson, and Bessie Turner.

Festival director Andy Marsh said: ‘We’ve worked tirelessly this year to ensure our line-up caters for all tastes and we truly believe we’ve hit all the key points from the musical spectrum.

‘Adding these amazing artists to the line-up we’ve already announced with bands like The Specials, New Order, Bloc Party, Clean Bandit and The Vaccines not to mention unbelievable pop acts like Rudimental and Two Door Cinema Club, it’s safe to say Victorious has got to be the most exciting, most diverse festival programme anywhere this summer.’

Revellers can expect an eclectic mix of live music and DJ performances, from some of the biggest names in the music industry, as well as a medley of locally sourced food markets and ale stalls, an arts and craft marketplace, a jam-packed kids arena hosting themed games, live performances and much more.

Friday tickets are currently available from £30 and Saturday and Sunday at £35 a day. Go to victoriousfestival.co.uk.