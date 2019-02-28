ELECTRONIC-rock band New Order have today been officially unveiled as the headliners for the final night of this year’s Victorious Festival.

The True Faith, Regret and World in Motion hit-makers will close proceedings on the main stage for the festival, which runs from August 23-25.

Rising from the ashes of the legendary post-punk unit Joy Division in 1980, New Order have become one of the most influential and pioneering electronic bands of all time, embracing the electronic textures and disco rhythms of the underground club culture.

Previously announced headliners include Two-Tone legends The Specials, multi-award-winning dance act Rudimental and critically acclaimed, indie-rockers Two Door Cinema Club.

Other acts performing on Southsea Common across the weekend include Bloc Party (performing Silent Alarm), Clean bandit, The Vaccines, Doves and more.

Read more: Other acts confirmed so far for Victorious 2019

New Order frontman Bernard Sumner said: ‘After months of touring it felt like we needed to find the perfect setting for our last show of the summer, I believe we have found it!

‘We can’t wait to play at Victorious and its picturesque seaside location.’

Festival organisers teased the announcement last weekend, by putting up the word ‘Monday’ in giant blue letters on Castle Field – a nod to their 1983 hit, Blue Monday, which remains the biggest selling 12” of all time.

Festival director Andy Marsh added: ‘New Order strike a great balance with the rest of our bookings. It’s the perfect blend of genres and musical textures and more importantly it’s going to make for a fantastic finale.

‘Victorious 2019 is going to be truly spectacular. The line-up has gone down really well and tickets are selling faster than ever, we can’t wait for August.’

The family-friendly festival plays host to an eclectic mix of live music and DJ performances, from some of the biggest names in the music industry, to the pick of the local scene, as well as food markets and ale stalls, an arts and craft marketplace, a jam-packed kids arena hosting themed games, live performances and much more.

Friday tickets are from £30, Saturday and Sunday at £35 and weekend tickets from £95. Go to victoriousfestival.co.uk