Want to work as a musician?

Have your say

The Wedgewood Rooms is hosting a free seminar aimed at helping up-and-coming artists break into the music industry.

Dubbed A Survival Guide For Artists it is taking place at the Albert Road, Southsea venue, tomorrow from 7pm.

It is an evening for those either in self-employment as a musiican or who are thinking about it. There will be free advice on topics including tax basics, promotion and making a living as a working musician.

The evening will include sessions and talks on:

n How to make money in music

n How to market yourself as a musician

n Dummy’s guide to self-releasing

n Industry Q&A