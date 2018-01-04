Wild Beasts, The Horrors and Alabama 3 headline this year's Rockaway Beach

The independent, intimate Rockaway Beach festival returns for its third voyage this month.

The 4,000 capacity event is hosting the final festival performance from Wild Beasts, as well as headlining appearances by The Horrors and Alabama 3 and slots from Peter Hook & The Light, British Sea Power, Gang Of Four, Pulled Apart By Horses, The Orb, Steve Lamacq DJ, Tim Burgess DJ and more.

With a full film and TV programme, pub quizzes, hidden vinyl treasure hunts, and curated DJ sets, the show is set to kickstart 2018 with a bang for alternative music fans.

The weekend aims to position artists alongside its audience with intimate venue spaces, interactive Q&As, on-site competitions, and in-room sessions set in the seaside Butlins arena which features bowling lanes, pool tables, arcade games, numerous restaurants, bars and a swimming pool.

Ticket and accommodation packages for Rockaway Beach are still available from as little as £79 per person.

Butlins, Bognor Regis

January 12-14

rockawaybeach.co.uk