Win tickets to see Rhythm of The 90s next Southsea show

FOLLOWING back-to-back sold out nights in the city before Christmas, Rhythm of The 90s have announced they will return to play again this spring.

The party-starting seven-piece will be at The Wedgewood Rooms in Albert Road, Southsea, on Friday, May 31.

Taking the audience back to a time of Global Hypercolour T-shirts and glow sticks, the fully-live band will be playing a set packed with club classics, including hits from 2 Unlimited, Sash, Robin S, Prodigy, Faithless, Robert Miles and many more.

They famously drew the largest ever crowd to a Southsea Bandstand event and are popular whenever they play here.

And The News has a competition to win a pair of tickets to the show, which is likely to sell out.

To be entered into the draw for the chance to win, answer this question: What was the name of 2 Unlimited’s UK 1993 number one single?

Rhythm of the 90s at Castle Field in Southsea, summer 2017. Picture by Jamie Skey

E-mail your answer with your name, address and a contact number to features@thenews.co.uk, or by post to: Rhythm of The ’90s Competition, The News Centre, 1000 Lakeside, North Harbour, Western Road, PO6 3EN.

All entries must be received by midnight on Thursday, January 17. By entering this competition you are accepting that your details will be passed to the competition provider should you be the winning entry. For full terms and conditions visit jpimedia.co.uk/competition.

Doors open 7.30pm on Friday, May 31. Tickets cost £17, with a maximum of six per customer. The gig is open to all ages, but under-14s must be accompanied by an adult. Go to wedgewood-rooms.co.uk.