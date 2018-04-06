Win tickets to this year's Eklectica Festival, starring Pixie Lott, Noisettes, Tinchy Strider, Scouting For Girls and more

Popstar Pixie Lott, and indie-rock band Noisettes are the latest acts to be confirmed for the high-spirited music festival, Eklectica, taking place on The Isle of Wight this September.

The multi-award-winning artists will perform to the thousands of festival-goers expected to turn out for the music festival, back after a successful debut last year.

Rob Holgate, the event director for Eklectica, says: 'Having these two acts headline this year’s festival is fantastic!

'They’re young, they’re cool, they’re current and most importantly they have amazing voices and stellar stage presence so both acts will add to the exciting atmosphere that will no doubt be buzzing around the woodlands.'

They join a host of previously announced stars names. Friday will see a vibrant set from radio DJ and presenter, Reggie Yates and a bouncing performance from one of the music industry’s most talented rappers, Tinchy Stryder. Pop rock bands, Scouting for Girls and The Hoosiers will be stealing the show on Saturday and then helping to bring the festival to a close on Sunday are Scottish rockers , The Fratellis, and alternative rock band, Toploader.

Tickets are available from £25 and include day, weekend and weekend camping tickets. It takes place at Robin Hill Country Park, Isle of Wight from September 7-9. For more information go to eklectica.live.

But you can win a pair of weekend tickets, plus travel on Wightlink ferries, by answering this question: What was the name of Pixie Lott's first number one single?

Send your answer by e-mail to features@thenews.co.uk or by post to: Eklectica Competition, The News, 1000 Lakeside, North Harbour, Western Road, Portsmouth, PO6 3EN, with your name address and contact number, by midnight on Thursday, April 2.