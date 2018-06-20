Youngsters command the Guildhall stage as Portsmouth Schools Music Festival returns for 2018

YOUNGSTERS began a week-long showcase of local musical talent as a popular city festival returned.

Portsmouth Guildhall was packed out on Monday night for the start of the 2018 Portsmouth Schools Music Festival.

Set to give pride of place to the musical flair of an estimated 3,500 youngsters daily, until Friday evening, its introduction for 2018 was serenaded in by the Elson Youth Theatre Group, from Gosport – who performed a selection of scenes from the musical for Roald Dahl’s much-loved tome, Matilda.

Other acts on day one included a solo performed by Harrison Etherington from Mayville High School in Southsea, routines from the Giselle Academy of Dance and Theatre Arts in Portsmouth, and the Fareham and Gosport Infant School Choir, directed by Roseanne Kendall.

And after an interval, Mayville pupil Alex Higgins ‘delighted the audience’ with a solo and the Rocksteady group ‘Reece’s Pieces’ commanded the Guildhall stage.

With three evenings of music still to enjoy, Portsmouth Schools Music Festival volunteer, Sarah Durber, said the rest of the week promises to be ‘very exciting’.

She added: ‘Without this event, some children may never get the chance to play on the stage of the Guildhall – that’s why this charity is so worthwhile.’

To learn more about the festival, visit schoolsmusic.org