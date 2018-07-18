Youngsters rock out on stag

MORE than 50 young musicians raised the roof at the Wedgewood Rooms.

Students aged between seven and 18-years-old from The Rock Project Portsmouth performed as a series of bands in front of almost 250 people.

Aged from seven to 18, the young musicians attend weekly sessions in Fareham and Waterlooville where they learn guitar, bass, vocals or drums from professional gigging musicians.

Organiser Sam Fry said: ‘Everyone has worked so hard, and I couldn’t be prouder of each student’s dedication and progress throughout the year which really showed on stage because they were amazing.

‘To perform at a venue with such a huge kudos was a real thrill for the students who were literally walking in the steps of Oasis, Muse, The Killers and Coldplay.’

The concert also raised £324 with a raffle in aid of Off The Record and The Moving on Project, which offer counselling and mentoring to young people in the area.

All of the instruments are supplied at weekly sessions which take place at Titchfield Community Centre on Mill Street every Thursday and at Waterlooville Baptist Church, London Road every Saturday.

For further details visit therockproject.com or email Sam Fry at portsmouth@therockproject.com​​​​​​​