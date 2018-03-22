GOING OUT: Little Mix Experience

A tribute to one of the UK's most successful girlbands is coming to Portsmouth.

The Little Mix Experience is a jam-packed concert about one of the X Factor's biggest exports – Little Mix.

Along with dance moves and replica costumes, four women are set to bring all of the band's greatest hits to an audience at The Kings Theatre, Southsea, tonight.

Shannan Cairns, who will be performing as Perrie Edwards and who is choreographer and creative director for The Little Mix Experience, said: 'The audience can expect a high-energy show for all the family to enjoy, all the Little Mix hits from the very beginning until now, along with replica dance routines and costumes.

'It really is the full Little Mix Experience.'

The tribute band will perform songs such as DNA, Wings, Salute and Black Magic.

Tonight's concert starts at 6pm, is being put on by Sweeney Entertainments.

Tickets are £16.50.

Call (023) 9282 8282 or book online at kingsportsmouth.co.uk.