GOING OUT: Six great things to do in the next 48 hours

Here’s half a dozen events going on in our region over Tuesday and Wednesday.

Join an evening of steampunk-based comedy, magic, juggling and storytelling from steampunk entertainer, writer and star Greg Chapman.

The Discovery Centre, Gosport, today, 7.30pm​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Try your hands – and feet – at the sport of Thai boxing, or Muay Thai. All levels of experience are welcome and gloves and pads are provided.

Henry Cort CC, Fareham, today, 7.15pm

Learn about crocheting at this introductory session, covering some basic stitches and techniques, and how to read charts and patterns to set you on your way.

Seeded, Southsea, tomorrow, 10.30am-12.30pm

They’ve sold more than 30m albums over the past 15 years and are the most successful act of their kind. Now Il Divo are celebrating the release of their new album, Timeless .

Stansted House, Rowlands Castle, today, 7pm

Cruise The Solent to the River Hamble and the Isle of Wight's Medina River in one trip, before finishing off with a tour of Portsmouth Harbour.

Gosport Ferry Terminal, Gosport, today, midday

Uncover 800 years of rich Spice Island history on this guided walk, providing the perfect starting point to uncover the history of Portsmouth.

Visitor Information Centre, The Hard, tomorrow, 10.30am