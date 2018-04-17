GOING OUT: Six great things to do in the next 48 hours, April 17 and 18, 2018

Have your say

What’s on in the Portsmouth area

HORROR: Wymering Manor

Where better for a screening of the 2017 film about Britain’s ‘most haunted house’, Borley Rectory than our own spooky manor?

Wymering Manor, until Friday, 7.30pm.

AM-DRAM: Carousel

South Downe Musical Society is putting on the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic, Carousel, for its next show.

Ferneham Hall, Fareham, tomorrow (Wed) until Saturday.

FILM: Goodbye Christopher Robin

With its bittersweet interweaving of fact and fantasy, youthful innocence and adult trauma, Goodbye Christopher Robin enthralled critics.

The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, tomorrow (Wed), 1.45pm.

COMEDY: Tom Stade

Following a smash-hit run at Edinburgh last summer, and a barnstorming appearance at The New Theatre Royal, Canadian comic Tom Stade brings his I Swear show back to town.

The Ashcroft, Fareham, tomorrow (Wed), 7.30pm.

CELEBRATION: Nelson Mandela

In the run-up to the 100th anniversary of Nelson Mandela’s birth, school pupils and South African performers will be putting on a show packed with songs, dances and drums.

New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, today, 7.30pm.

STAND-UP: ...at the Fat Fox

It’s a bumper Bristolian line-up for this month’s comedy club – Riordan DJ, Jeremy Flynn, Lulu Popplewell and George Rigden, with regular MC Matt Roseblade.

Fat Fox, Southsea, today, 8pm.