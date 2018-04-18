GOING OUT: Six great things to do in the next 48 hours, April 18 and 19

Have your say

What’s on in the Portsmouth area

DANCE: Strictly

Strictly Come Dancing heartthrob Giovanni Pernice brings professional partner Luba Mushtuk to town for his Born To Win show.

The Kings Theatre, Southsea, tomorrow (Thurs), 8pm.

PUNK: Waterweed

Japanese punks Waterweed are playing their first European tour, supported by Sombulance, Rebuke, Start At Zero, Captain Trips and Frozen Acid.

The Edge of The Wedge, Southsea, today (Wed), 6pm.

TRIBUTE: Bublé

Mark Daniels as Ultimate Bublé performs the biggest hits of Michael Bublé in this live tribute show featuring his full band.

New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, today, 7.30pm.

STORYTELLING: First World War

Hear epecially-commissioned tales about Fort Nelson in the First World War. Storyteller Janet Goring will share the story of young submariner George Weston.

Fort Nelson, Fareham, today, 11am.

COMEDY: Comedian of the Year

It’s time for the eighth and final heat of the South Coast Comedian Of The Year. Amateur comics from Kent to Cornwall will compete for a place in the semi-finals.

Portsmouth Guildhall, today, 7.30pm.

ROCK: Iron Chic

Long Island rocker Iron Chic return to action following the sudden death of guitarist Rob McAllister with emotional new album You Can’t Stay Here.

The Joiners, Southampton, today, 7.30pm.