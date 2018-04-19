GOING OUT: Six great things to do in the next 48 hours, April 19 and 20

Have your say

What’s on in the Portsmouth area

CHAT: Jason Donovan

As he approaches 50, Jason Donovan is undertaking his Amazing Midlife Crisis Tour on which he’s talking about the highs and lows of his career in showbiz.

New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, today (Thurs), 7.30pm.

CLASSICAL: Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra

Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra performs its Bohemian Fire concert with guest Alexandra Soumm playing Tchaikovksy’s Violin Concerto.

Portsmouth Guildhall, tomorrow (Fri), 7.30pm.

TALK: Daring raid

The Zeebrugge raid of 1918, which attempted to blockade the German forces at the Belgian port, is commemorated with a weekend-long conference.

NMRN, Historic Dockyard, tomorrow-Saturday, 1.50-3.50pm.

CHORAL: Trafalgar

Led by the Fine Voice Academy, Make More Sail is an original cantata telling the story of the Battle of Trafalgar.

Portsmouth Guildhall, today, 6.30pm.

STAND-UP: Wedge comedy

Charlie Baker and Mike Wilmot are the stars in this week’s instalment of Portsmouth’s longest-running comedy club, alongside regular rib-tickling compere Dinga.

Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, tomorrow, 7.30pm.

ROCK: Andrew WK

Party-loving rocker Andrew WK returns with his first proper new album in more than a decade, You’re Not Alone, and his first UK tour in five years.

Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, today, 8pm.