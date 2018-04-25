GOING OUT: Six great things to do in the next 48 hours, April 25 and 26

Have your say

What’s on in the Portsmouth area

DANCE: Rock Challenge

This year’s Rock Challenge reaches its climax as schools from across the region compete in the finals, with juniors today and seniors tomorrow.

Portsmouth Guildhall, today and tomorrow, 6pm.

PARANORMAL: Ghost hunting

With 15 years of research under their belts, Dark Encounters is hosting a beginner’s guide to ghost hunting at the notorious haunted house.

Wymering Manor, Wymering, today, 7.30pm.

FILM: Ali & Nino

Oscar-winning director Asif Kapadia’s latest film is Ali & Nino, an epic love story of two star-crossed lovers set at the outbreak of World War One.

Eldon Building, Portsmouth, today, 7.30pm.

ILLUSTRATOR: Neal Layton

Portsmouth Writers’ Hub hosts author and illustrator Neal Layton as he gives a workshop on publishing for a young audience, covering a wide range of topics.

John Pounds Centre, Portsea, tomorrow, 6.30pm.

GIG: Portsmouth College

Following their last visit in December, students from Portsmouth College’s four music classes will be performing in a showcase to highlight their talents.

The Edge of The Wedge, Southsea, tomorrow, 7pm.

TALK: Royal Armouries

Curator emeritus of the Royal Armouries, Nick Hall, discusses the late 19th-century developments in artillery and how they affected the First World War.

Fort Nelson, Fareham, today, 7.30pm.