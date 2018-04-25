GOING OUT: Six great things to do in the next 48 hours, April 25 and 26

What’s on in the Portsmouth area
DANCE: Rock Challenge
This year’s Rock Challenge reaches its climax as schools from across the region compete in the finals, with juniors today and seniors tomorrow.
Portsmouth Guildhall, today and tomorrow, 6pm.
PARANORMAL: Ghost hunting
With 15 years of research under their belts, Dark Encounters is hosting a beginner’s guide to ghost hunting at the notorious haunted house.
Wymering Manor, Wymering, today, 7.30pm.
FILM: Ali & Nino
Oscar-winning director Asif Kapadia’s latest film is Ali & Nino, an epic love story of two star-crossed lovers set at the outbreak of World War One.
Eldon Building, Portsmouth, today, 7.30pm.
ILLUSTRATOR: Neal Layton
Portsmouth Writers’ Hub hosts author and illustrator Neal Layton as he gives a workshop on publishing for a young audience, covering a wide range of topics.
John Pounds Centre, Portsea, tomorrow, 6.30pm.
GIG: Portsmouth College
Following their last visit in December, students from Portsmouth College’s four music classes will be performing in a showcase to highlight their talents.
The Edge of The Wedge, Southsea, tomorrow, 7pm.
TALK: Royal Armouries
Curator emeritus of the Royal Armouries, Nick Hall, discusses the late 19th-century developments in artillery and how they affected the First World War.
Fort Nelson, Fareham, today, 7.30pm.