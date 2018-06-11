GOING OUT: Six great things to do in the next 48 hours, June 11 and 12

A quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area on 11 and 12.

CONCERT: Gary Barlow goes solo from Take That to promote his new album Since I Saw You Last. After releasing eight number-one albums, don’t miss his new hits. The Guildhall, Portsmouth, tonight, 6.30pm.

EXERCISE: Take part in a yoga class for beginners to stretch your body and relax. Suitable for all ages and abilities from £5.50. Stacey Community Centre, Copnor, tonight, 6-7pm.

CRAFT: Join the Crafty Needles for tea, cake and chat. Take along your own knitting and embroidery for an afternoon of socialising and creating. The Borrow Centre, Cowplain, today, 1.30-3.30pm.

TALK: The Scrap Happy Quilters will be meeting for another evening of craft-making and everyone is welcome to join. Also includes a talk by Vicki Matthews on stitched photos. Brodrick Hall, Alverstoke, tomorrow, 7.30-9.30pm.

EVENT: The Champagne Bar – ReBoot Takeover will present a local DJ collective playing reggae and hip-hop music. After parties included. Free admission. Southsea Castle, Clarence Esplanade, tomorrow, 6pm.

DISCUSS: Get involved in a talk by The Birthplace Branch of the Dickens’ Fellowship to discuss one of his greatest works, Nicholas Nickleby. St Swithun’s Church Hall, Southsea, tomorrow, 2.30pm.