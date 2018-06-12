GOING OUT: Six great things to do in the next 48 hours, June 12 and 13

Have your say

A quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area on 12 and 13.

CONCERT: Presenting the biggest hits from West End and Broadway, X Factor stars Jonathan Ansell and Rhydian Roberts star in Les Musicals. New Theatre Royal, tomorrow, 7.30pm.

COMEDY: Featuring Portsmouth acts, The Raymond & Mr Timpkins Revue and Joe Wells, this Edinburgh Festival Preview is bound to leave you in stitches. The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, tonight, 7.30pm.

EXHIBITION: This community exhibition showcases a series of crochet, knitting, lacing, crafting and paintings which have been influenced by the seaside. Discovery Centre, Gosport, today, 10am-5pm.

MARKET: Offering a wide range of home-made goods, from cakes to crumbles and eggs to ceramics, Fareham Country Market prides itself on delivering fresh, healthy local food. Portchester Library, West Street, tomorrow, 9.30am.

JAZZ: The Panama Café Orchestra is back to recreate the 1920s with its original jazz music. Enjoy an evening of easy listening for £10. Booking essential. Gosport and Fareham Rugby Club, Gosport, tomorrow, 8pm.

GIG: Listen to an array of gipsy, jazz and folk music from Mike Cosgrave and Steve Banks at Hambledon Folk Club. Tickets cost £10 but £8 for members. Hambledon Folk Club, West Street, tomorrow, 8.30pm.