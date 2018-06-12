GOING OUT: Six great things to do in the next 48 hours, June 12 and 13

Rhydian Roberts and Jonathan Ansell in Les Musicals
Rhydian Roberts and Jonathan Ansell in Les Musicals
Whitney - Queen of the Night

REVIEW: Whitney – Queen of The Night at New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth

0
Have your say

A quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area on 12 and 13.

CONCERT: Presenting the biggest hits from West End and Broadway, X Factor stars Jonathan Ansell and Rhydian Roberts star in Les Musicals. New Theatre Royal, tomorrow, 7.30pm.

COMEDY: Featuring Portsmouth acts, The Raymond & Mr Timpkins Revue and Joe Wells, this Edinburgh Festival Preview is bound to leave you in stitches. The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, tonight, 7.30pm.

EXHIBITION: This community exhibition showcases a series of crochet, knitting, lacing, crafting and paintings which have been influenced by the seaside. Discovery Centre, Gosport, today, 10am-5pm.

MARKET: Offering a wide range of home-made goods, from cakes to crumbles and eggs to ceramics, Fareham Country Market prides itself on delivering fresh, healthy local food. Portchester Library, West Street, tomorrow, 9.30am.

JAZZ: The Panama Café Orchestra is back to recreate the 1920s with its original jazz music. Enjoy an evening of easy listening for £10. Booking essential. Gosport and Fareham Rugby Club, Gosport, tomorrow, 8pm.

GIG: Listen to an array of gipsy, jazz and folk music from Mike Cosgrave and Steve Banks at Hambledon Folk Club. Tickets cost £10 but £8 for members. Hambledon Folk Club, West Street, tomorrow, 8.30pm.