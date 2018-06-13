GOING OUT: Six great things to do in the next 48 hours, June 13 and 14

Have your say

A quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area today and tomorrow

EXHIBITION: Staying in a Purple Haze

As this year’s Isle of Wight Festival approaches, Portsmouth Guildhall is extending its temporary exhibition about its early years, from 1968-70 until September.

Portsmouth Guildhall, daily, times vary.

THEATRE: The Tempest

The Lord Chamberlain’s Men, the UK’s premier all-male theatre company, perform Shakespeare’s The Tempest out in the open.

Gatcombe Park, Copnor, today, 6.30pm.

CONCERT: South Downs College

South Downs College students from the AMP department (Art, Music, Performance) put on their end-of-term gigs, dubbed Here Comes The Summer!

Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, today-tomorrow, 6.30pm.

RIDE: Bike Week

To celebrate Bike Week, join this short cycle ride with frequent stops to explore breweries past and present, including the Staggeringly Good Brewery.

Guildhall Square, Portsmouth, tomorrow, 4.45pm.

COMEDY: The Fat Fox

Michael Frankland headlines this regular comedy night, with support from Alex Munro Dunnett, Phil Burton Comedian, Andy Jay & Matt Roseblade. Entry is free.

The Fat Fox, Southsea, tonight, 8pm.

GIG: Festival Sessions

Kaemba Bradshaw, Paul Dillon, Devin Jade, Rough Cut and Karmabomb play at the latest of The Festival Sessions, highlighting local music.

Jags@119, Southsea, tomorrow, 7.30pm.