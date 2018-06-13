GOING OUT: Six great things to do in the next 48 hours, June 13 and 14

A quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area today and tomorrow
EXHIBITION: Staying in a Purple Haze
As this year’s Isle of Wight Festival approaches, Portsmouth Guildhall is extending its temporary exhibition about its early years, from 1968-70 until September.
Portsmouth Guildhall, daily, times vary.
THEATRE: The Tempest
The Lord Chamberlain’s Men, the UK’s premier all-male theatre company, perform Shakespeare’s The Tempest out in the open.
Gatcombe Park, Copnor, today, 6.30pm.
CONCERT: South Downs College
South Downs College students from the AMP department (Art, Music, Performance) put on their end-of-term gigs, dubbed Here Comes The Summer!
Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, today-tomorrow, 6.30pm.
RIDE: Bike Week
To celebrate Bike Week, join this short cycle ride with frequent stops to explore breweries past and present, including the Staggeringly Good Brewery.
Guildhall Square, Portsmouth, tomorrow, 4.45pm.
COMEDY: The Fat Fox
Michael Frankland headlines this regular comedy night, with support from Alex Munro Dunnett, Phil Burton Comedian, Andy Jay & Matt Roseblade. Entry is free.
The Fat Fox, Southsea, tonight, 8pm.
GIG: Festival Sessions
Kaemba Bradshaw, Paul Dillon, Devin Jade, Rough Cut and Karmabomb play at the latest of The Festival Sessions, highlighting local music.
Jags@119, Southsea, tomorrow, 7.30pm.