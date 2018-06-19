GOING OUT: Six great things to do in the next 48 hours, June 19 and 20.

A quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area on 19 and 20.

DANCE: Get your heart pumping with this energetic dance class by Dancin’ Fit. Socialise and work out with others for £4.

Lee-on-the-Solent Community Centre, today, 9.30am.

SOCIAL: Join the Summer Party, dance and buffet for a session of ballroom, latin and sequence dancing. £2.50 for members, £5 for guests. Cowplain Social Club, Waterlooville, tomorrow, 7pm.

FILM: A young wannabe-superstar DJ’s life clock begins to tick as he battles addiction, fights the law and tries to maintain his relationship in Scumbag. The Vue Cinema, Gunwharf Quays, tomorrow, times vary.

EXHIBITION: Aurora Metro presents an exhibition, How the Vote was Won, to remind us of the fight on female hands to earn their rightful voice in society during the 20th century. No28, Albert Road, Southsea, tomorrow, 10am-6pm.

STAGE: The Pantaloons Theatre Company presents The Importance of Being Earnest, fusing Wilde’s witty words with an hilarious contemporary twist. Wrap up for this outdoor performance. Stansted Park, Rowlands Castle, tomorrow, 7pm.

WORKSHOP: Unleash your child into a world of colour, craft and discovery with the Mini Makers. Suitable for those aged five and below. £3. aspex.org.uk. Aspex, The Vulcan Building, Gunwharf Quays, tomorrow, 11am.