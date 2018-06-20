GOING OUT: Six great things to do in the next 48 hours, June 20 and 21.

Have your say

A quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area on 20 and 21.

GIG: Join Portsmouth Festivities for a special evening of music with the ambassador of Gnawa culture in the UK, Simo Lagnawi. £6. The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, tonight, 7.30pm.

EVENT: Join in with the Horndean Camera Club meeting to get advice, learn top tips and advance your camera knowledge.

Catherington Village Hall, tonight, 7.30pm.

DANCE: Enjoy an afternoon of social dancing with others to all types of music to suit everyone, provided by DJ Mico. £4.50. Blue Lagoon, London Road, Hilsea, today, 1-4pm.

FILM: Blade Runner 2049 is the neo-noir science fiction film released in 2017. Starring Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford, a new blade runner unearths a deadly secret. £3. St Vincent College, Gosport, tomorrow, 7pm.

STAGE: Inspired by the 1940s and 50s film noir genre, Some Kind of Love Story is a story of love. Combined with Tieta, The Trial, a dark comic LGBTQ play featuring live music and dance. The Groundlings Theatre, Portsmouth, tomorrow, 7pm.

MARKET: Emsworth Country Market is back to provide its customers with the best home-grown produce, ranging from food and drink to plants and clothes. Emsworth Baptist Church Hall, tomorrow, 10-11.30am.