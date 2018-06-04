GOING OUT: Six great things to do in the next 48 hours, June 4 and 5

Have your say

A quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area today and tomorrow.

FILM: Wizard of Oz

Forget-Me-Not Cinema is showing The Wizard Of Oz in its season of relaxed screenings for people living with dementia, their partners and family members.

The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, Monday, 11am.

MUSIC: ...for toddlers

ABC Concerts present saxophone and piano in a show aimed at babies and toddlers. Parents and their little ones are encouraged to get involved.

Portsmouth Guildhall, today, 9.45am & 11.15am.

GIG: Metal Showcase

The Swarming Metal Showcase presents crunching sets from Earthborn Kings, Imminent Annihilation, Sleepwalker and Anthropophagite.

The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, today, 7pm.

DRAMA: Streetcar

Tennessee William’s brooding masterpiece, A Streetcar Named Desire, gets a contemporary makeover in this new adaptation.

Nuffield Theatres, Southampton, tomorrow-June 16.

CLASSIC: Julius Caesar

All roads lead to Rome as Caesar’s race for power loses control in TFT’s latest production. Shakespeare’s political thriller is as relevant now as it was when written in 1599.

Titchfield Festival Theatre, until Thursday.

SCREENING: The Lost Boys

Cult ’80s teen vampire film The Lost Boys, starring Kiefer Sutherland, and Coreys Haim and Feldman is getting an outing followed by a pub quiz.

The Wave Maiden, Southsea, today, 7pm.