GOING OUT: Six great things to do in the next 48 hours, June 5 and 6

A quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area today and tomorrow.

FILM: The Greatest Showman

Musical drama The Greatest Showman, starring Hugh Jackman, Zendaya and Zac Efron, comes to Havant with its celebration of show business. The Spring Arts Centre, tomorrow, 7.30pm.

CHOIR: Pitchpipers

Unleash your singing voice with The Havant Pitchpipers. Go along and join the choir for an array of singing styles and opportunities. St Philip’s Church, Cosham, tonight, 7.30pm.

EXHIBITION: Dance

The Movement and Modernism exhibition showcases artists’ celebrations of 20th century dance through expressive use of colour and lines. Pallant House Gallery, Chichester, today, 10am-5pm.

TALK: Diabetes

The monthly Diabetic Group Meeting will be hosting a talk on diabetes and the importance of looking after your eyes. Learn what you can do to protect your eyesight. Church of the Resurrection, Drayton, tomorrow, 2pm.

GIG: Big Band

Formed more than 60 years ago, the 17-piece Clive New Big Band is still going strong, performing much-loved music that everyone can dance to. Free entry with bar priced drinks. Royal British Legion, Park Gate, tomorrow, 8pm.

STAGE: The Ladykillers

An old lady’s suspicion can wind her up in a lot of trouble in the classic Ealing comedy, The Ladykillers. Performed by the Fareham Musical Society for £15. Ferneham Hall, Fareham, tomorrow, 7.30pm.