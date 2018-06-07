GOING OUT: Six great things to do in the next 48 hours, June 7 and 8

Have your say

A quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area today and tomorrow.

GIG: Gordon Giltrap

Renowned as one of the world’s finest acoustic players, Gordon Giltrap will be demonstrating why he’s the guitarist’s guitarist.

Portsmouth Guildhall, tomorrow, 8pm.

PUB: Beer fest

There will be more than 20 guest beers and ciders on offer, plus live music as this popular event returns for a third year.

The Admiral Drake, Buckland, tomorrow-Sunday.

DRAMA: Penelope Keith

Penelope Keith has been winning praise for her portrayal of Mrs St Maugham in this production of Enid Bagnold’s The Chalk Garden.

Chichester Festival Theatre, until June 16.

FOLK: Emigration

Storyteller Matthew Crampton teams up with musician Jeff Warner in a show based on the former’s book, Human Cargo: Songs & Stories of Emigration, Slavery & Transportation.

The Ropetackle, Shoreham, today, 8pm.

THEATRE: The Spring

Set in a flat caught between two timelines – 2002 and the 1970s, Hip is a one-woman show by Jolie Booth, producer of the award-winning Backstage in Biscuit Land.

The Spring, Havant, today, 7.30pm.

FILM: Let The Sunshine In

Juliette Binoche delivers a luminous performance in Let The Sunshine In, a deliciously witty, romantic new film from director Claire Denis.

No.6 Cinema, Historic Dockyards, today, 7pm.