GOING OUT: Six great things to do in the next 48 hours, June 9 and 10

A quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area on 9 and 10.

STAGE: Performed by the Lindy Hop Dance Company, take a step back into 1920s New York City in Swinging at the Cotton Club. New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, tonight, 7.30pm.

COMEDY: James Alderson welcomes Hal Cruttenden, Geoff Norcott and Chris McCausland to the stage for a comedy night bound to leave you in stitches. Ferneham Hall, Fareham, today, 8pm.

CONCERT: A Return to the Opera, presented by Beechwood Opera, will be playing some of Mozart’s most renowned music for an evening of easy listening. St Mary’s Church, Portsea, tonight, 7.30pm.

EXHIBITION: Presented by Hampshire Sculpture Trust, Transform is an exhibition of contemporary artworks in the form of 2D and 3D photographs and prints. Donations are welcomed. Westbury Manor Museum, Fareham, today, 10am-5pm.

FILMS: Edie (12A) tells the extraordinary tale of an 83-year-old woman who vows to rekindle childhood memories by climbing a Scottish mountain alone. No6 Cinema, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, tonight, 7pm.

SHOW: The prestigious Stansted Garden Show will be showcasing the latest specialist plants, garden accessories, art, and sculptures. Entry is £9,£7 for concessions. Stansted Park, Rowlands Castle, tomorrow, 10am.