GOING OUT: Six great things to do in the next 48 hours, May 1 and 2

A quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area

GIGS: Beth Hart

Grammy-nominated songwriter Beth Hart is set to touch hearts with her astounding voice and is truly blossoming on her latest album, Fire On The Floor.

Portsmouth Guildhall, today (Tuesday), 7pm.

FILM: The Bachelors

The Bachelors depicts a mourning single father (JK Simmons) moving across country, with his teenage son (Josh Wiggins) in this moving film.

Chichester Cinema, New Park, tomorrow (Wednesday), 7.30pm.

COMEDY: Shakespeare

There’s an inventive take on Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, with original live music and a modern twist to the language.

Nuffield Theatre, Southampton, until Saturday.

BRITPOP: The Bluetones

One of the biggest bands of the Pritpop era, The Bluetones are kicking off their new nationwide tour here, which focuses on the hit-packed years 1995-2005,

Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, tomorrow, 7.30pm.

MUSICAL: An Officer and A Gentleman

Based on the hit ‘80s romantic drama starring Richard Gere, this new musical adaptation of An Officer and a Gentleman musical is making its world premiere.

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, until Saturday.

HISTORY: Egypt

There is a rare opportunity to see genuine artefacts and explore how ancient Egyptians cared for and prepared their dead for burial. Entry is free.

Discovery Centre, Gosport, until May 19.