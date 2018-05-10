GOING OUT: Six great things to do in the next 48 hours, May 10 and 11

Have your say

A quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area

COMEDY: Holmes and Watson

Award-winning comedy duo Max and Ivan are Holmes and Watson, in this fundraising show for Top Banana Community Circus Project.

The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, today [Thursday], 7.30pm.

SPOOKY: Fort Widley

Fright Night is a terrifyingly entertaining interactive walk across this atmospheric location as your hosts take you down into the unknown.

Fort Widley, Portsdown Hill, tomorrow [Friday], 7.30pm & 9pm.

BABIES: Stay-and-play

Enjoy a stay-and-play for children up to two years old. Sessions help encourage sensory and physical play with a wide range of soft play equipment.

North End Baptist Church, today 11.15am, tomorrow 12.15pm.

STAND-UP: Jen Brister

There’s a rare chance to catch fast-rising comic Jen Brister, who recently appeared on the BBC’s Live at The Apolllo, in an intimate show at the latest Boutique Comedy Club.

The Wave Maiden, Southsea, today, 7.30pm.

MUSICAL: Boogie Child

Great songs, a story that will melt your heart and lift your spirits. Boogie Child is a wonderful new show based in the world of disco that will leave you wanting for more.

Groundlings, Portsea, today until Saturday.

GIG: Kurdistan

Kurdistan Solidarity is hosting a fundraising gig, featuring Kurdish singer Roj, as well as local acts, Kelly Kemp, El Morgan, and Cyprian Sceptre.

Three Bar, Southsea, today, 7pm.