GOING OUT: Six great things to do in the next 48 hours, May 15 and 16

A quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area today and tomorrow

GIG: Black Honey

Brighton born four-piece Black Honey are back with their hotly anticipated debut album Dig after spending 2017 on tour.

Tonight, The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, 8pm.

THEATRE: Coriolanus

Coriolanus is called to protect the city of Rome, but his enemies won’t make it an easy fight. Enjoy this piece of live theatre from £14.

Tonight, Groundlings Theatre, Portsea, 8pm.

TALK: Dambusters

Join David Verghese in his analysis and assessment of the devastating raid on German dams in 1943 from just £4.

Tomorrow, Gosport Discovery Centre, 7.30pm.

CONCERT: Jazz

Join Gosport Jazz Club and the New Orleans Jazz Bandits for a night of music and dancing. Tickets are £10. To make sure you get yours contact (023) 9269 3988.

Tomorrow, Gosport & Fareham Rugby Club, 8pm.

STAGE: Liver Birds

This adaption of the 1970s show, The Liver Birds, is the funny story of two girls who have to deal with friendships, relationships and their pestering mothers.

Tonight, Festival Theatre, Titchfield, 7.30pm.

EVENT: Photography

Why not become a member of Horndean Camera Club this week and experiment with different styles, lenses and equipment used in photography?

Tomorrow, Catherington Village Hall, 7.30pm.