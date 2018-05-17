GOING OUT: Six great things to do in the next 48 hours, May 17 and 18

Have your say

A quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area today and tomorrow

PLAY: We Are Ian

Using anecdotes from their 46-year-old friend Ian about the glory days of rave, In Bed With My Brother attempt to recreate the party in We Are Ian.

The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, tomorrow, 8pm.

POP: The Searchers

Founder member John McNally continues to tour with The Searchers and their hits, Sweets For My Sweet; Needles and Pins and Sugar and Spice.

Ferneham Hall, Fareham, tomorrow, 7.30pm.

DANCE: Peaky Blinders

Enjoy the sound of a swingin’ 1920s’ big band alongside a stylish host and DJ playing hits from the era at a Peaky Blinders’ themed dinner dance.

Village Hotel, Lakeside, tomorrow, 7pm.

STAND-UP: Yuriko Kotani

UK-based Japanese comedian and the BBC Radio New Comedy Award winner Yuriko Kotani tops the bill at the Wedge Comedy Club. Also with Andrew Ryan and George Zach.

The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, tomorrow, 8pm.

MUSICAL: Tom and Bunny

As 2018 falls to a zombie apocalypse, two friends begin their perilous journey to Yorkshire in quest of sanctuary and a proper cup of tea in Tom and Bunny: The Musical.

The Ashcroft, Fareham, today, 7.30pm.

TRIBUTE: George Michael

Faith – The George Michael Legacy features Wayne Dilks with his seven-piece band and backing singers with a show based on the artist’s 25 live tour.

New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, tomorrow, 7.30pm.