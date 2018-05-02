GOING OUT: Six great things to do in the next 48 hours, May 2 and 3

Have your say

A quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area

GIG: Singing songs on the seafront

Megan Linford and Marley Blandford will be performing at Mayfield Studios first Southsea Beach Cafe Live music night.

Southsea Beach Cafe, tomorrow, 7pm.

CHARITY: All for good causes

There’s a gig for Brain Tumour Research and Pompey In The Community featuring Discovery, Gumz, The M27s and Jonny Bell.

The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, tomorrow, 7.30pm.

QUIZ: Put your mental powers to the test

Test your general knowledge with the pub quiz supporting Minder, the charity group for local men with mental health issues.

Lord John Russell, Southsea, today, 8pm.

COMEDY: Coming to the end of the road

The end is in sight for this year’s South Coast Comedian of The Year competition. This is the first semi-final with eight stand-ups shooting for a place in the final.

Portsmouth Guildhall, today, 7pm .

RECITAL: Help to preserve church organ

The 2018 monthly Organ Recital series continues with Richard Powell playing music by Mathias, Tomkins, SS Wesley, Bach, Messiaen, and Hollins. Donations go to The Organ Project

St Mary’s Church, Fratton, tomorrow, 8pm.

FAMILY: Sorry mums – it’s one for dads

Dadzclub invites the kiddies along for some stay’n’play with Wii consoles, Lego, board games and more while the fathers drink tea and coffee and chat.

Paulsgrove Family Hub, tomorrow, 5pm.