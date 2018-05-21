GOING OUT: Six great things to do in the next 48 hours, May 21 and 22

Have your say

A quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area today and tomorrow

TRADITION: Horses

Thanks to a royal charter, the horse-trading community has descended on Wickham each May for more than 700 years. There will also be a fun fair in The Square.

The Square, Wickham, today, until late.

DRAMA: Great Expectations

Watch the young orphan Pip navigate life’s perils, including the clutches of Miss Havisham, in this new adaptation of Dickens’ Great Expectations.

New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, tomorrow-Saturday.

PLAY: Coriolanus

The Groundlings Theatre presents Shakespeare’s searing tragedy of political manipulation and revenge, Coriolanus.

The Groundlings, Portsea, tomorrow-Wednesday, 8pm.

MUSIC: Spitfire Sisters

Three-part harmony, 1940s-inspired act, The Spitfire Sisters perform at this special concert for babies and toddlers and their parents.

Portsmouth Guildhall, today, 9.30am-11.15am.

FOLK: Forest Folk

Chris While and Julie Matthews have been collaborating for more than 20 years, and now they are on the road promoting their latest release, a second volume of their Best Of.

Forest Folk, North Boarhunt, today, 7.30pm.

JAZZ: Tomasso Starace

Italian sax maestro Tomasso Starace and band are the latest guests of the Portsmouth Jazz Society, with a show paying tribute to the greats.

The Inn Lodge, Portsmouth, today, 7.15pm.