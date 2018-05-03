GOING OUT: Six great things to do in the next 48 hours, May 3 and 4

A quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area
MAGIC: Champions of Magic
Champions of Magic are Britain’s top magicians. They have won international awards for their mind reading, close-up magic and large scale illusions.
Kings Theatre, Southsea , Tomorrow at 7.30pm.
ROOTS: Hometown Show
Hometown Show are delivering us a night of authentic Americana sound. Supported by Jamin who are to perform at Victorious Festival.
Lord John Russell, Southsea, today at 7.30pm.
COMEDY: The Wedge
The Wedge Comedy Club features Kelly Convey, Dan Thomas and more. Get ready to laugh until your stomach hurts.
The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, tomorrow at 7.30pm.
FILM: Grace Jones
Marking the 70th birthday of Grace Jones. The documentary, Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami will include her unique performances and an insight into family life.
The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, tomorrow. 7.45pm
RAP: Wild night
There’s live hip-hop music from Naan Breddaz, with support from The Tribe, Omar Baba and Colour of the Jungle. It’s set to be a wild night.
The Rifle Club, Fratton, tomorrow, 7pm.
CLUB NIGHT: Classic rock
Thunderdome, the free monthly rock night hosted by DJ Pete Scathe returns with a mixture of classic rock, heavy metal and alternative tunes.
The Edge of The Wedge, Southsea, tomorrow, 10pm.