GOING OUT: Six great things to do in the next 48 hours, May 31 and June 1

A quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area today and tomorrow.

FOLK: Sanders and Savage

Acclaimed duo Hannah Sanders and Ben Savage stretch their songwriting skills as they tour their eagerly awaited second album, Awake.

The Ashcroft Arts Centre, Fareham, tomorrow, 7.30pm.

DANCE: Strictly

Strictly Come Dancing star Pasha Kovalev returns with his new show The Magic of Hollywood, jam-packed with sequins, glitz and glamour.

New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, tomorrow, 7.30pm.

CRAFTS: Art club

The artists General Public lead this children’s holiday art club as part of a residency connecting to their main space exhibition, The Endless Village.

Aspex Gallery, Gunwharf Quays, today, 10am-3pm.

MUSICAL: Glorious!

The show Glorious! tells the true story of Florence Foster Jenkins, the 1940s’ socialite who was determined not to let her lack of ability stand in her way of being an opera singer.

Station Theatre, Hayling Island, tomorrow, 7.30pm.

TRIBUTE: The Carpenters

The highly acclaimed concert-style production of The Carpenters Story recreates the classic songbook that made the sibling duo stars, with Claire Furley and Phil Aldridge.

The Kings Theatre, Southsea, today, 7.30pm.

COMEDY: Tory Hawke

YouTube sensation Tory Hawke, rising star Jon Pearson and headliner Jen Brister join regular host Guide Award-winner James Alderson for this club night.

Spinnaker cafe, Gunwharf Quays, tomorrow, 7.15pm.