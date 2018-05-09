GOING OUT: Six great things to do in the next 48 hours, May 9 and 10

Have your say

A quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area

THEATRE: Trans

Testosterone takes a look at masculinity and gender, as a trans man walks into a gym changing room for the first time.

New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, tomorrow [Thursday], 8pm.

SHOW: John Shuttleworth

For 25 years he has performed as the comic character, John Shuttleworth. Now Graham Fellows is playing himself as he is Out Of Character.

Ashcroft Arts Centre, Fareham, tomorrow, 7.30pm.

GIG: Anti-bulling

All proceeds from Mother Acid’s Wretched Rave go to Don’t Hate Donate, an anti-bullying charity. Omar Baba headline, entry is £3.

The Edge of The Wedge, Southsea, today [Wednesday], 7.30pm.

FILM: Thelma

Joachim Trier’s uncanny psychological thriller, Thelma, follows a young woman whose burgeoning sexuality is linked to intense episodes and cosmic disturbances.

Eldon Building, University of Portsmouth, today, 7.30pm.

SOCIAL: Twinning

Interested in twinning in Portsmouth with either Caen, Duisburg or both? Meet some of the Portsmouth Friendship Committee and have a chat about twinning in the city,

Brewhouse & Kitchen, Portsmouth, today, 7pm.

DANCE: Salsa

Whether you’re a novice or seasoned dancer, there are salsa classes for all levels, with a DJ also playing bachata, kizomba and merengue. No partner needed.

The Irish Club, Southsea, today, 8pm.