GOING OUT: Six great things to do in the next 72 hours, April 14-16, 2018

SCULPTURE: Poppies

The iconic poppy sculpture Wave, originally at The Tower of London, comes to Hampshire as part of the final year of 14-18 NOW’s UK-wide tour.

Fort Nelson, Fareham, until June 24.

ROCK: Thee Hypnotics

Louche ‘90s garage-rockers Thee Hypnotics reform after nearly 20 years away to mark the release of a new boxset covering their career.

The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, Saturday 7.30pm.

DRINK: Beer festival

The 16th Portchester Charity Beer Festival features 30 ales, ciders and Prosecco, plus pub games and a quiz.

Portchester Community Centre, Saturday, from midday.

TRIBUTE: Bootleg Beatles

The Bootleg Beatles take you on a trip through the career of one of the world’s best-loved bands, paying close attention to detail and taking in many of their hits.

The Kings Theatre, Southsea, Saturday, 7.30pm.

JAZZ: Mike Piggott

One of the UK’s best jazz violinists, Mike Piggott makes his Portsmouth Jazz debut. Starting off in soul and reggae bands, Mike soon switched to folk, then jazz.

The Inn Lodge Hotel, Portsmouth, Monday, 7.15pm.

ART: Hotwalls

Check out the best in local arts and crafts as The Hotwalls Studios holds a public open day, while the nearby Square Tower hosts its regular Arts In The Tower event,

Old Portsmouth, Sunday, 11am-4pm.