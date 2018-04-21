GOING OUT: Six great things to do in the next 72 hours, April 21-23, 2018

Have your say

What’s on in the Portsmouth area

EVENT: Pick up a platter

Once you’ve checked out the exclusives on offer at Pie and Vinyl for Record Store Day, stay and enjoy some live music and shopping in the street fair.

Castle Road, Southsea, Saturday, from 8am.

SHOPPING:

Car boot sales return this weekend, and will take place every Sunday until September. A percentage of the income generated will go to local charities.

Southsea Common, Sunday, from 7am.

CHILDREN’S: Sing, dance and enjoy the show

A whole host of children’s TV favourites, including Bob The Builder, Noddy and Fireman Sam will be joining in the fun at the Milkshake! Live show.

The Kings Theatre, Southsea, Sunday, 11.30am & 2.30pm

TATTOO’S: Get inked up

See more than 60 artists plying their trade at Portsmouth Tattoo Fest. The two-day event will also feature live music, burlesque and the Rival Ink competition.

The Pyramids, Southsea, Saturday-Sunday, 10.30am

STAND-UP: For all your LOLZ needs

Duncan Oakley, Naz Osmanoglu, Matt Stellingwerf, Sean McLoughlin and Liam Pickford fill out a busy bill for the latest instalment of the Laugh Out Loud comedy club.

Portsmouth Guildhall, Saturday, 7.30pm.

ART: Ray Richardson

Coasteroller is a solo exhibition by artist Ray Richardson which references crime fiction, particularly James Ellory, classic noir, hustler and gangsters.

Jack House Gallery, Old Portsmouth, until May 19.