GOING OUT: Six great things to do in the next 72 hours, June 16, 17 and 18

A quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area in 16, 17 and 18.

CONCERT: Portsmouth Philharmonic Orchestra will be collaborating with Southsea Community Choir as part of Portsmouth Festivities. Portsmouth Grammar School, tonight, 7.30pm.

COMEDY: Jay Foreman presents a fun afternoon for the whole family with his Disgusting Songs for Revolting Children, filled with poems, stories and songs. The Spring, Havant, today, 2.30pm.

CYCLING: Organised by Friends of the Earth, Portsmouth, Remarkable Women Bike Ride will take you on a tour of the city’s history and its inspiring females. Guildhall Square, Portsmouth, tomorrow, 11am-1pm.

MARKET: Hampshire Farmers’ Market will be showcasing the best of its home-grown produce. Not only the best range of food and drink, but also live music and craft stalls available. Palmerston Road, Southsea, tomorrow, 10am-2pm.

TOUR: Enjoy a free tour of Portsmouth Cathedral’s organ and its 5,000 pipes, including access to the new trumpet en chamades installed recently in the west tower. Portsmouth Cathedral, Monday, 2.30-3.15pm.

WORKSHOP: Get the latest advice, top tips and tricks from the experts on how to take the best pictures and how to use the latest apps in this O2 Guru Tech Workshop. The Library, Palmerston Road, Monday, 10am-12pm.