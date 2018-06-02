GOING OUT: Six great things to do in the next 72 hours – June 2-4

Have your say

A quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area today, tomorrow and Monday

COMPETITION: Field gun races

Armed forces teams fight it out for the prestigious Brickworks Trophy in the field gun contest as part of the naval training base’s annual open day.

HMS Collingwood, Fareham, Saturday, 9.30am.

CHILDREN’S: Three clowns

Join the three clowns, Tropizo, Doa and Squiggle, who make waiting at a bus stop a complicated affair as they journey to become best friends.

The Groundlings Theatre, Portsea, Saturday, 2pm.

SPORT: From street dance to rugby

The free, family-friendly Fitness Festival aims to inspire and celebrate active and healthy lifestyleswith more than 25 activities and sports to try.

Castle Field, Southsea, Saturday, 9am-5pm.

TOUR: Guildhall

Having risen from the ashes to become one of the country’s leading music venues, go behind the scenes and see how this city centre gem works today in an hour-long guided tour.

Portsmouth Guildhall, Monday, 1pm.

CONCERT: Bluejays

Winners of the National Vintage Award for Best Band, The Bluejays, present an electrifying and authentic tribute to the early days of rock’n’roll, when music changed forever.

New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, Sunday, 7.30pm.

GIG: Personal Best

South coast indie band Personal Best will be roadtesting new songs from their forthcoming second album. Support is from Fake Empire and Crushing.

The Edge of The Wedge, Southsea, Saturday, 8pm.