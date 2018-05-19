GOING OUT: Six great things to do in the next 72 hours, May 19-May 21

Have your say

Some of the best things to do in the Portsmouth area on Saturday, Sunday and Monday

TRIBUTE: Elvis

The only non-American to win the Ultimate Tribute Artist Contest, in The King’s hometown of Memphis, Ben Portsmouth brings his act to town.

Portsmouth Guildhall, Saturday, 7pm.

CONCERT: Uni

The University of Portsmouth ensembles perform a hometown concert before heading on their biennial European tour.

New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, Saturday, 7.30pm.

SHOW: Robots

Experience the crash of metal at The Robot Wars live shows, with favourites from the TV show lining up alongside new challengers.

Mountbatten Centre, Portsmouth, Saturday and Sunday.

CRAFTS: Tower

Crafts in The Tower returns, showing off the work of an array of talented artisans, including jewellers, painters, sculptors and more. Entry is free and the tea rooms are open.

The Square Tower, Old Portsmouth, Sunday, 11am-4pm.

WALKIES: Hospice

Whether you want to tackle the 3km or 6km route, Woofs and Wellies, the annual fundraiser for Rowans Hospice is inviting dog-owners out to play this weekend.

Queen Elizabeth Country Park, Sunday, 9am.

FOOD: Market

The monthly Farmers’ Market, hosted by Hampshire Fare is back. Sample before you buy, with breads, meat, cheese, jams, veg and much more on offer.

Palmerston Road, Southsea, 10am-2pm.