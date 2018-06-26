GOING OUT: Six great things to do in the Portsmouth area in the next 48 hours, June 26 and 27.

Have your say

A quick guide to what to do in Portsmouth area on June 26 and 27.

STAGE: The National Dance Company of Ireland presents the Rhythm of Dance, a two-hour spectacular celebrating Irish dance, music and culture. Ferneham Hall, Fareham, tonight, 7.30pm.

EVENT: Celebrating the opening of Holmes Fest, go along for a night of storytelling, music and film in Three Cheers for Arthur Conan Doyle. The Square Tower, Old Portsmouth, tomorrow, 7pm.

SPORT: Spend the day at the ITF Pro-Circuit women’s event for the Fuzion 100 Southsea Tennis Trophy heats for £7.50-£12.

Canoe Lake, Clarence Esplanade, Southsea, tomorrow, 11am.

ART: The work of Will Cruickshank will be on display in his Push and Pull exhibition, showcasing large sculptural works in wood, plaster and woven hangings. The Aspex Gallery, Gunwharf Quays, tomorrow, 11am-4pm.

EXHIBITION: Making a Splash is a local community project where individuals and groups of all ages can contribute to the artistic marine scene, while learning about the wildlife. Gosport Gallery, today, 10am-5pm.

SHOW: The Decorative Arts in Portsmouth presents the work by Duncan Grant, Bernard Leach, William De Morgan, AWN Pugin and a ceramic piece by Grayson Perry. Portsmouth Museum, today, 10am-5pm.