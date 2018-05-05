GOING OUT: Six great things to do over the bank holiday weekend

Have your say

A quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area

FETE: St Mary’s

Attracting thousands, the May Fair is back with a variety of attractions including a real ale tent, bouncy castles and bands.

St Mary’s Church, Fratton, Monday, 10am-4pm.

ENVIRONMENT: Beach clean

Volunteers are invited to help with a beach clean, children and dogs are welcome. The aim is to remove anything man-made from the beach.

Eastney Beach, Saturday, 10am.

SPORT: Boxing

Heart of Portsmouth Boxing Academy presents a night of top quality boxing from the community club’s members.

Pyramids Centre, Southsea, Saturday, 6pm.

POP CULTURE: Comic Con

Portsmouth Comic Con brings you the best of comics, TV and pop culture. Among the stands featuring famed writers and artists, there’ll be virtual reality and more.

Portsmouth Guildhall, Saturday, from 10am.

HERITAGE: Jane Austen

A guided Jane Austen tour and tea will give visitors an intimate insight into the great writer’s life. This will include a walk through the historic Inner Close.

Winchester Cathedral, Saturday, 10am.

DANCE: Around the world

The Giselle Academy of Dance and Theatre presents Around the World in One Show, a variety of dance styles from across the globe.

Kings Theatre, Southsea, Sunday, 2pm.