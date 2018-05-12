GOING OUT: Six great things to do this weekend

Have your say

A quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area on Saturday and Sunday

CHARITY: Dragonboat racing

Dragon boat racing is alive and paddling – join the fun as various teams battle it out on the water to raise funds for the Portsmouth Rotary club.

Lakeside North Harbour, Cosham, Sunday, 10am-4pm.

FAIR: Going green

Featuring live music, local food and drinks, and presentations on greener ways of living, The South Downs Green Fair is for any nature enthusiast.

The Sustainability Centre, East Meon, Sunday, 10am-5pm.

CRAFTS: Hayling Island

The Maydays Arts Trail offers the chance to visit local artists and crafters in their home studios and to tour various locations across Hayling Island.

Hayling Island, Saturday and Sunday, 10am-4pm.

COMEDY: Tom Allen

As seen on Mock The Week and Live at the Apollo, the sharply-dressed, well-spoken, disparagingly camp son of working class Bromley, Tom Allen embarks on his first solo tour.

Nuffield Theatre, Southampton, Sunday, 7.30pm.

CONCERT: Andrew Lloyd Webber

As Andrew Lloyd Webber celebrates his 70th birthday, join South Downe Musical Society as they pay tribute to the man behind so many hit musicals.

Ferneham Hall, Fareham, Saturday, 7.30pm.

GIG: Evangeline

Marked out as ‘one to watch,’ 17-year-old Evangeline releases her debut EP Kingdom featuring her skills as a singer/songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist.

Wedgewood Rooms, Albert Road, Sunday, 7pm.